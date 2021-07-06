SPACTACULAR! Neighborhood app Nextdoor to go public via SPAC

Nextdoor is the latest company seeking to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The neighborhood social network said the deal would give the business an equity value of around $4.3 billion. Up front: Nextdoor announced its plan after usage surged during lockdowns. The app, which neighbors use to communicate with each other, reported a 50% annual growth in daily active users last year. Instead of going public via a traditional IPO, the company has chosen to merge with a SPAC launched by VC firm Khosla Ventures. Nextdoor will join the likes of Buzzfeed, Virgin Galactic,…
