The Nintendo Switch OLED is nice, but I still want a Switch Pro for Zelda

Today Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch again. That is, what is officially and very creatively dubbed the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), parentheses and all. It’s pretty cool! It has a bigger and better screen, ethernet compatibility, and improved speakers. It features a wider, adjustable kickstand, and it doubles internal storage to 64 GB. It even comes in a panda color. These are all welcome improvements, and my colleague Callum, at least, is rather excited about it. And I would be too… if it weren’t for the fact I still want an honest-to-goodness Switch Pro. Luckily, there’s still hope. Rumors of…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Nintendo