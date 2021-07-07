OG Nintendo Switch vs. the OLED model: MATH AND GRAPHS

Yesterday, Nintendo announced a new Switch, the OLED model. There’s a problem though: this isn’t the Pro version of the console that many people were after. This puts lots of us in the strange situation of being unsure whether to be excited or not. Is the OLED model worth it? Just how different is it to the original Nintendo Switch? Luckily for you, we’re here to solve those questions… with math. And graphs. Math and graphs. Graphs and math. HERE WE GO. Specs battle: Nintendo Switch vs. OLED model Let’s get the most obvious improvement out the way first: the screen.…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Nintendo