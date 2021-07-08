EU fines German car cartel $1B over emissions collusion, but spares Daimler for snitching

The EU has slapped four leading German carmakers with a combined fine of $1 billion (€875 million) for colluding to prevent the deployment of clean emissions technology. Up front: The European Commission ruled that Daimler, BMW, and the Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche) had collectively agreed to limit the development of tech that could restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel cars. Daimler, however, avoided a fine after revealing the group’s existence. Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the Commission, said the collusion broke EU antitrust rules: The five car manufacturers Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche possessed the technology to reduce…



This story continues at The Next Web