Buckle-up! Jeep promises fully-electric versions of all its SUVs

Jeep’s current eco-friendly vehicles are plug-in hybrids, but the American brand is now ready to take the next step towards electrification. On Thursday, during Stellantis’ EV Day 2021, the automaker pledged to offer a “zero-emission, fully-electric” 4xe model in every single segment of its SUV lineup by 2025. By the same year, Jeep also expects that electric vehicles will make up 70% of the total sales. Unfortunately, the company didn’t disclose any further details, but it did give away some special features, including autonomous off-road technology and drone-pairing. And if that’s still left wanting more, here’s an extra that might cheer you up:…



This story continues at The Next Web