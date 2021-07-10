Watch the Moon, Mars, and Venus form a celestial conga line on July 12

Early on the evening of Monday, 12 July, a thin crescent Moon will be seen low on the horizon, just after sunset. Just half a degree below and to the right of our planetary companion, Venus and Mars — the two closest planets to Earth, will shine in the twilight. This is a perfect time for families to venture outside, viewing the wonders of the night sky. “I’m NOT a Star” — Venus Venus is often called the morning star, or evening star (depending on when the planet rises and sets), due to the fact it is seen near the…



