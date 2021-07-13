These Google search tips will make finding stuff online way easier

Google has become such an integral part of all our lives that we now use the verb “google” to refer to the action of using the search engine. By simply typing a few keywords, you can find anything from the closest grocery store to the latest breaking news. But sometimes, the magic of Google fails to give us the results we are searching for. You try several different word combinations and go deep into the search results but still can’t find what you need. But there may be a solution to this! Did you know that Google provides different options…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Google