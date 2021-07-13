5 reasons why living in space is way harder than solving climate change

You can hardly blame Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and all their rich buddies for ditching planet Earth to have a hot billionaire summer in space. After all, even rich people were stuck inside for a year while the COVID-19 pandemic raged its way around the globe. Who among us couldn’t use an out-of-this-world vacation? But it can be difficult not to feel a little salty over the fact that us regular poor folk can only dream of leaving atmosphere. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s out there planning exactly what the buildings will look like on Mars. Life in glass domes…



