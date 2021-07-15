A peek into the tech behind WhatsApp’s new multi-device feature

WhatsApp — one of the most used chat apps across the world — is now testing the most sought-out feature on its app: multi-device support. Currently, you can use the app on only one device, and that’s mostly your phone. You can use the web clientor the desktop app to chat with your friends and family, but your phone has to be connected to the internet. Last month, the company confirmed that it’s working on a feature that will let you link four devices to one account. Meaning, you can use each device independently, as long as you’re connected to…



