These retail giants are monitoring you with facial recognition, say campaigners

Some of the biggest retailers in the US are using facial recognition to monitor people in their stores, according to new research. A coalition of civil rights groups says that retails giants including Macy’s, Ace Hardware, and Lowe’s are currently using the tech to monitor people who enter or work in their stores. The group is calling for the companies to end the practice. “Constant surveillance, tracking, and data collection infringe on our human right to privacy,” said Al Smith from The Tor Project, one of 35 organizations involved in the campaign. “Consumers and employees should be able to enter…



