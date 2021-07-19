Zoom drops $14.7B on cloud call center firm to boost post-pandemic business

Just two years after going public at a $9 billion valuation, videoconferencing giant Zoom has agreed to buy cloud call center firm Five9 for a cool $14.7 billion. The all-stock deal will allow Zoom to expand its range of services, CEO Eric Yan said in a statement on Sunday: We expect that this acquisition will help enhance Zoom’s presence with customers and allow us to accelerate our long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24 billion contact center market. The acquisition aims to secure Zoom’s growth as pandemic restrictions ease. The company became a household name after lockdowns and working from home orders…



This story continues at The Next Web