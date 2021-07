Google killed the 2020 Pixel Buds, so hereâ€™s my â€˜Proâ€™ version wish list

Google‘s 2020 Pixel Buds, despite some notable flaws, are some of my favorite Bluetooth headphones — and I say that as an audiophile who’s persnickety about sound quality. They had a balance of sound quality, features, comfort, and smarts that few headphones can match to date. Unfortunately, Google appears to have just killed them. I can only hope that’s because there’s an even better follow-up on the way. As noted by Android Police, Google has removed the Pixel Buds’ product page from its online store in the US and Canada. You can’t easily find a link to the Pixel Buds. Going…



