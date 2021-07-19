Google killed the 2020 Pixel Buds, so hereâ€™s my â€˜Proâ€™ version wish list

Googleâ€˜s 2020 Pixel Buds, despite some notable flaws, are some of my favorite Bluetooth headphonesÂ â€” and I say that as an audiophile whoâ€™s persnickety about sound quality. They had a balance of sound quality, features, comfort, and smarts that few headphones can match to date. Unfortunately, Google appears to have just killed them. I can only hope thatâ€™s because thereâ€™s an even better follow-up on the way. As noted by Android Police, Google has removed the Pixel Budsâ€™ product page from its online store in the US and Canada. You canâ€™t easily find a link to the Pixel Buds. Goingâ€¦



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Google