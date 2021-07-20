Ethical hackers are vital in the war on cyberterrorism. This training is how you can join the fight

TLDR: The 2021 Premium Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle is the ultimate crash course to become a cybersecurity pro — and have the certifications to prove it. The New South Wales Department of Education was the victim of a cyberattack earlier this month, forcing the state department to rally to have any hope of getting their systems back online in time for the new school term in late July. Meanwhile, as many as 1,500 global businesses are in the crosshairs of a ransomware attack on customers affiliated with the Kaseya information technology firm. The war to stop malicious hackers from extorting…



This story continues at The Next Web