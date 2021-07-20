Move over, Fortnite: Netflix confirms expansion into mobile games

After months of rumors, Netflix has finally confirmed one of the biggest changes to its service yet: the streaming platform is getting into gaming. Granted, we knew this indirectly as the company confirmed it had hired a new VP of Game Development last week. But today we’ve gotten even more direct confirmation. Specifically, Netflix is entering the mobile gaming space — at least to start. In a letter to investors, the company said: “We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Netflix