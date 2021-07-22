Bitcoin rises to nearly $32,000 as Musk says Tesla will ‘likely’ accept it again

Speaking remotely at the B Word Conference today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric car company is ‘likely’ to resume accepting payment for its vehicles in the cryptocurrency, after pausing the option in May. “I wanted a little bit more due diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50%, and that there is a trend towards increasing that number, and if so Tesla would resume accepting Bitcoin,” said Musk, echoing a statement he’d tweeted in June. The BBC noted this caused the price of Bitcoin to surge past the $30,000 mark.…



