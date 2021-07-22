What’s it like to be a startup founder in Barcelona?

Barcelona is an iconic city, known for its lively culture and creativity. However, in the last 20 years, the city has also become one of the world’s most attractive startup ecosystems. Barcelona is frequently ranked among Europe’s top five startup hubs and successful companies such as Travelperk, Typeform, and Glovo were founded in the city. But what explains Barcelona’s popularity among entrepreneurs and what is it like to be a founder there? TNW traveled to Barcelona to interview a host of international and local founders to hear what they had to say about the ecosystem’s strengths and weaknesses. Who exactly…



This story continues at The Next Web