Here’s why thousands of Activision-Blizzard employees are planning to strike

The strike is on. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier today reported that Activision-Blizzard employees are planning a work stoppage for Wednesday, 28 July, in protest of the company’s response to a recent lawsuit. On 22 July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed suit against the Santa Monica-based company. The department investigated the company and determined it fostered a “frat boy” culture, paid women less, hired women less, and worked to keep its leadership exclusively white and male. Per the affidavit: Defendants have also fostered a pervasive “frat boy” workplace culture continues to thrive. In the office, women are subjected…
