Oppo’s under-screen camera is better now, but only in a prototype phone

A phone screen with no notches, bezels, or cutouts — that’s the dream, right? Manufacturers have tried stuff like pop-up cameras in the past, but everyone wants to achieve a workable under-the-screen selfie camera that’s practically invisible. To that end, Oppo has unveiled its new imaging tech and claims its updated selfie camera doesn’t compromise “ the integrity of the screen.” The company said it had solved issues of the durability of the display and poor image quality caused by screen obstruction. It noted that the lifespan of the display increased by 50%, thanks to its new tech. Oppo now uses…



This story continues at The Next Web