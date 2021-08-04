Facebook reportedly wants to securely mine your encrypted data to target ads

There’s no secret that Facebook loves ads. It has stuffed the blue app and different features of Instagram with them. And the company has contemplated many times inserting ads in WhatsApp. Now the company is trying to make a match of an odd pair: encryption and ads. According to a report from The Information, the tech giant is building a team of AI researchers to explore possibilities to analyze data without breaking encryption. This will allow Facebook to insert targeted ads on WhatsApp, and let me highlight here that end-to-end encryption is one of the app’s most marketed features. And that’s…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook