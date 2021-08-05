Biden pushes for EVs to reach 50% in nationwide sales by 2030

During a rather historic meeting at the White House on Thursday, automakers, the United Autoworkers (UAW), and other leaders officially expressed their support to Biden administration’s plans to strengthen American leadership on clean vehicles. Through a series of statements, it became clear that the US is finally fully committed to reducing its greenhouse emissions and building a more sustainable transportation model. Ford, GM, and Stellantis announced their common goal to achieve, by 2030, 40% to 50% of their total US sales in electric models (battery electric, fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid vehicles). They also expressed their eagerness to work with…



This story continues at The Next Web