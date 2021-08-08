What are the pitfalls of investing in cryptocurrency?

The Discord servers and subreddits are a frenzy of graphs, memes, and speculation about the next bull market. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he believes bitcoin can bring about “world peace.” And the pro-Trump “magacoin” was launched for more than 1,000 early adopters whose personal information was quickly exposed online due to poor website security. (The organizers did not respond to a request for comment.) All in all, it’s been a normal couple of weeks in the world of cryptocurrency. The value of digital currencies fluctuates wildly at the whim of erratic billionaires, rumors, and the machinations of unregulated online…



This story continues at The Next Web