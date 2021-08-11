Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 4 is its first phone to officially launch with an invisible selfie camera

Xiaomi finally debuted its Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology with the Mi Mix 4 phone reveal last night. The company had demoed this tech last year, but the Mix 4 is the first commercial device to feature it. So how does it work? Xiaomi has modified the circuit around the selfie camera to display “micro-diamond pixels,” which are brighter but smaller pixels than the rest of the screen. This helps the company maintain the 400 pixels per inch (ppi) pixel density throughout the screen, to ensure you won’t be able to tell there’s a camera hiding beneath the display. To…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Xiaomi