Are hydrogen fuel cells the future of green transport? Sorta

Around the world, governments are implementing policies to promote electric vehicles to reduce oil consumption, climate-related emissions and improve local air quality. Most of the attention is on plug-in electric vehicles. But there’s another option, Hydrogen Fuel Cells (HFCs), an electrochemical power generator that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, with water and heat as byproducts. HFCs form energy that OEMs can use to power anything from commercial vehicles to forklifts and drones. How do Hydrogen Fuel Cells work? In-vehicle hydrogen fuel cell tech The hydrogen in the fuel tanks travels to the fuel-cell stack. Inside the stack, the hydrogen undergoes…



This story continues at The Next Web