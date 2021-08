*TL;DR: *Walmart has announced that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are going to be restocked online *Thursday, August 12*. Starting at *6 pm P.T./9 pm E.T.*, the consoles will get a small restock every ten minutes through the hour, *ending at 7 pm P.T./10 pm E.T.*



*QUICK LINKS:*



· *PlayStation 5* — $499



·...