To achieve AGI, we need new perspectives on intelligence

This article is part of “the philosophy of artificial intelligence,” a series of posts that explore the ethical, moral, and social implications of AI today and in the future. For decades, scientists have tried to create computational imitations of the brain. And for decades, the holy grail of artificial general intelligence, computers that can think and act like humans, has continued to elude scientists and researchers. Why do we continue to replicate some aspects of intelligence but fail to generate systems that can generalize their skills like humans and animals? One computer scientist who has been working on AI for…



This story continues at The Next Web