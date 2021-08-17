The Taliban love Toyota… but why?

This week we’ve been besieged by news images of men jam-packed into truck beds holding military assault weapons. Their manufacturer of choice is Toyota. Militias have long used Toyota pickup trucks as a vehicle of war, especially in the Middle East. The trucks are lightweight, agile, fuel-efficient, and well suited to the local terrain. In 2013 Kyle Mizokami noted: “You can buy 266 of them for the cost of just one tank. Plus, it’s more dependable than a tank—and easier to maintain.” Toyotas are not only a war vehicle in Afghanistan. Somali warlords use them in Somalia. Humanitarian aid officials have…



This story continues at The Next Web