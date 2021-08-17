Grindr is rampant with racism — here’s how users justify it

On gay dating apps like Grindr, many users have profiles that contain phrases like “I don’t date Black men,” or that claim they are “not attracted to Latinos.” Other times they’ll list races acceptable to them: “White/Asian/Latino only.” This language is so pervasive on the app that websites such as Douchebags of Grindr and hashtags like #grindrwhileblack can be used to find countless examples of the abusive language that men use against people of color. Deleted @Grindr because I’m tired. This was from some blank 23 yo… y’all are so deranged and stupid. I can’t. I’m done. #grindr @grindrwhileblk #grindrwhileblack…



This story continues at The Next Web