Someone ported Super Mario 64 to play in a browser (again)

Super Mario 64 is the first videogame I can remember really playing seriously, and at the time its 3D world and movement was a technological marvel. Now you can play one of Nintendo‘s best from pretty much any modern Bowser browser — as if it were something as basic as Pong or Tetris. That’s technology for you. Someone managed to stick what appears to be a complete version of Mario 64 in a browser (via NintendoLife, PureXbox). And apparently, it’s been around since April and somehow Nintendo has not managed to take it down yet. It seems to work with a…



This story continues at The Next Web