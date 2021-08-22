Ignore what you’ve heard: techies make great CEOs

Data nerds, computer geeks, science morons, I’m speaking to you. It’s the ever-prevailing cliché: the antisocial introverts who spend their days hacking away at some nerdy project that nobody understands. The freaks that push the frontiers of tech every day but still can’t keep up with the Kardashians. The cliché goes further. If techies lack basic human skills like communicating effectively or cracking a funny joke, then they won’t make good managers. And don’t even think of appointing such people as a CEO. Of course, this is a stereotype. Most techies I know — including myself — are interesting, multi-faceted…



This story continues at The Next Web