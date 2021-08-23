Watch NASA’s stunning new panorama of the Martian landscape

NASA’s Perseverance rover may be hogging the headlines, but its predecessor is also capturing new insights about Mars. Since August 2012, the Curiosity buggy has been studying whether the red planet could have once supported microbial life. To mark the rover’s ninth year on Mars, NASA has created a 360-degree tour of Curiosity’s current home on Mount Sharp. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSSThe car-sized rover was designed to explore Mars’ Gale crater. The 5-kilometer tall mountain lies within the 54-kilometer-wide basin of Mars’ Gale Crater. NASA believes the area could contain clues about how the planet dried up. Spacecraft monitoring the mission show that Curiosity…



