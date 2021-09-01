Everything you’ve wanted to know about hyperloop technology
Published
You might have heard people talking about hyperloop technology. Most likely, they’re wondering why they are still talking about it and when/if it will arrive. It’s a big topic, but we’ve got you covered with an easy-to-understand explanation of all you need to know. Where has hyperloop tech come from? The hyperloop idea came into public consciousness in 2013 when Elon Musk introduced the concept in a research paper that posited the Hyperloop as “a fifth mode of transport after planes, trains, cars, and boats.” It’s not a new idea. Mechanical engineer George Medhurst created and patented the idea of…
This story continues at The Next Web