In just 12 hours, this video series will turn you into a certified Mac support expert

TLDR: The Apple Certified Support Professional MacOS 11 Course is a 12-hour video series to become an expert Mac administrator to keep any Mac machine or network running smoothly. When you were in school, didja ever get to sit at the cool kids’ table during lunch? Maybe you were one of the cool kids and it was no big thing, but most of the rest of us never did. But if we did, we imagine it would be full of smart people who said smart things in a smart way. In fact, it would probably be a lot like sitting…



This story continues at The Next Web