A fake Banksy sold for $330K is a perfect symbol of the wild NFT market

Did you know Hard Fork is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will explore the future of crypto during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now! NFT artworks can sell for jaw-dropping prices, from a digital collage that cost almost $70m to a GIF of a cat that bagged $560,000. The value of these pieces derives, in part, from scarcity. The works are linked to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) secured by blockchain tech, which makes them unique and proves ownership. At least, that’s the idea. But, sometimes, the assets aren’t all that they seem. There are numerous reports…



This story continues at The Next Web