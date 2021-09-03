If you thought a self-driving Tesla was cool, here is a kit to build and program your own self-driving car

TLDR: This Wheelson AI Self-Driving Car kit not only guides users through building a self-driving vehicle, but also doing the programming to make it get moving and stay on the road all by itself. KITT. Christine. Heck, even Herbie the Love Bug. For decades, we’ve been watching movies and TV shows starring almost sentient vehicles who don’t need a driver to get from point A to point B. Or to handle a lot of other important stuff, if we’re being honest. But although we’re getting closer, the reality hasn’t caught up to Hollywood quite yet. Even though Tesla founder Elon…



This story continues at The Next Web