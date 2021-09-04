Microsoft reportedly revealing Surface Go 3 at September 22 event

Rumors have suggested Microsoft is working on a Surface Duo 2 and a successor to the Surface Book 3, which may or may not make an appearance at the company’s September 22 event. Now another rumor by German site WinFuture points to one device we’re pretty confident will show up: the Surface Go 3. The Surface Go is one of my favorite Surface devices due to its relatively low price point and tiny form factor — it makes for an excellent student PC or secondary tablet. It seems like the new Surface won’t stray far from its predecessor’s formula, using…



