No, I don’t want to grow my business

Did you know Growth Quarters is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will share key insights into entrepreneurship during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now! Whenever I discuss my startup with someone, I get asked how I am going to “scale” my business. My usual response is that I am happy with its current size and don’t plan on expanding. The looks I get after this exchange make it seem like I’ve either badmouthed a universally loved celebrity or confessed to a horrible crime. Let me give you some background; I run…



This story continues at The Next Web