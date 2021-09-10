You can book travel insurance for your next trip to space — wait, what?

Did you know SHIFT is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will explore the future of mobility during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now! In the world of mobility there are two main types of insurances: motor vehicle and travel insurance. And while, I’m sure, you all know the basics of what each of them covers, let me surprise you here by saying that travel insurance will expand to… space. Yes, you read that correctly. Travel insurance company Battleface has launched its services for space tourists, Travel Daily News reports. So, what does a…



This story continues at The Next Web