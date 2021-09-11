Google Search finally has a dark mode — here’s how to turn it on

Although the Google Search homepage has received a few visual updates over the years, its overall design has remained consistent: It’s a colorful Google logo over a white background. That’s finally changing — for users that opt-in, anyway. After rolling out a dark theme for Google’s mobile apps, the company is finally bringing some eye relief to desktop users too. You know, so you look up critical information like the history of the empanada at 3 AM without blinding yourself in a sea of white nothingness. Notably, the dark mode setting doesn’t just turn the background into a deep shade…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Google