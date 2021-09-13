WhatsAppâ€™s upcoming transcribe feature lets you â€˜readâ€™ voice notes

We all have friends who insist on sending you voice notes on WhatsApp all the time. My colleague Thomas, who hates that behavior, loves the fast playback option. But what if I donâ€™t want to listen to them at all? I could be in a meeting or out in a cafe where it might be difficult to listen to those. Or I might be in a mood to listen to no human voices (unless itâ€™s Alex Turner). WhatsApp might be building a new transcribe feature for such situations. WABetaInfo has found out that the Facebook-owned app is working on thatâ€¦
This story continues at The Next Web
Or just read more coverage about: WhatsApp
We all have friends who insist on sending you voice notes on WhatsApp all the time. My colleague Thomas, who hates that behavior, loves the fast playback option. But what if I donâ€™t want to listen to them at all? I could be in a meeting or out in a cafe where it might be difficult to listen to those. Or I might be in a mood to listen to no human voices (unless itâ€™s Alex Turner). WhatsApp might be building a new transcribe feature for such situations. WABetaInfo has found out that the Facebook-owned app is working on thatâ€¦