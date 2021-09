It's "spend money on iPhones" day, folks, and the Apple Store just went down in anticipation of iPhone 13 pre-orders.



The store will go back live at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT), when you'll be able to pre-order the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Availability for all models starts on Friday, Sept....