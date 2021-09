*~ BINGPOT! ~*



Well folks, though it faced an impossible task this season, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale has rolled. That's it, no more Halloween heists.



The cast — Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller — and co-creator Dan Goor...