No Apple, I don’t need my iPhone to tell me I’m depressed

Tech companies like Apple and Google want to measure your health in multiple ways possible. But they’re running out of physical attributes to gauge such as heart rate, steps taken in a day, and blood oxygen. So the focus might shift to mental health, and that’s a slippery slope. According to documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Apple is working on a set of features to detect depression and cognitive decline using sensors on your iPhone. The company hopes to develop algorithms to detect mental anomalies using signals like sleep patterns, physical activity, and typing behavior. Apple has launched…



