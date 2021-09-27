WhatsApp payments might soon earn you cash back

WhatsApp Pay is one of the few money-making options for the popular chat app, which doesn’t have any ads. And to make more people use its services, the company might be planning to offer cashback rewards. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a cashback feature in a beta version of its Android app. The last November, the company launched WhatsApp Pay in India, after running it in the test mode for two years, due to regulatory hurdles. In the country, WhatsApp’s solution is based on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) standard, which also is used by…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: WhatsApp