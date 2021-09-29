Amazon Astro could be the first mainstream robot assistant

Ever since Amazon introduced Alexa to the world and invested heavily in its personal assistant AI, it seemed we all knew where the company was eventually heading: personal robots. That moment has finally arrived. The company today announced Astro, its oft-rumored home robot. Although it’s pricey at an initial cost of $999.99, it has the potential of being the first real mainstream home assistant robot (as opposed to, say, a robot vacuum). Astro has a bit of a unique design, with two big wheels and a moving monitor that served as a ‘head.’ I’m not gonna lie, it’s kind of…



