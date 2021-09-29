What are DAOs and how do they work?

The emergence of DAOs has brought forth a powerful mechanism to manage blockchain protocols and presents a novel opportunity for individuals to get directly involved with a passion project on many different levels. Individuals now have the opportunity to be a part of a community that collectively operates a protocol of interest as well as the chance to get paid for meaningful contributions that push the project forward. So let’s dive into what exactly DAOs are, how they work, and why I believe they are the perfect way for newcomers to join the space. Credit: https://daohaus.club/ My path into Web3…



This story continues at The Next Web