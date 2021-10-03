This Ninja Dragon Max Flip drone is a brilliant flyer, has an HD cam, and it’s up to 50% off

TLDR: The Ninja Dragon Max Flip Headless HD Camera Gesture Control Drone combines serious flight capabilities with crisp HD quality video at a savings of up to 50 percent off. Fun and function. Too often, most consumer drones fall into one category or the other…but not both. You can fly, flip and pull aerobatic maneuvers like you’re piloting in an air circus. Or you can focus on taking beautiful, stately, fluid images and video. And unless you’re willing to pay one of those elite aircraft prices, those two groups are often mutually exclusive. Thankfully, the Ninja Dragon Max Flip Headless…



This story continues at The Next Web