These startups are making the smart cities of the future safer

When you hear the term “smart city” your mind usually jumps to autonomous flying vehicles or drone-based pizza deliveries. But emerging technologies aren’t only being deployed to make our lives easier. There’s also a wave of new startups and scaleups working to make the cities of the future safer. We spoke with four cohorts from this year’s X-Europe smart cities accelerator program to find out more about how tech can be used to tackle both new and old security threats. Faster response times to violent crime Finding new ways to tackle violent crime is one of the biggest issues on…



This story continues at The Next Web