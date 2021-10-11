What is ‘the ick’? — we got an expert to explain the TikTok trend

‘The ick’, much discussed on TikTok and Instagram lately, is where attraction to a current or potential partner is suddenly flipped to a feeling of disgust. It’s often triggered in an instant, social media users say, by witnessing some kind of turn-off – a bad dance move, a grating laugh, or an off-putting eating style. So what might be behind ‘the ick’? Are you letting ‘the ick’ undermine your chances in love? One possibility is this is a self-defensive mechanism or strategy to protect against relationship failure, fear of commitment, fear of intimacy, or rejection sensitivity. Models of relationship counseling…



This story continues at The Next Web