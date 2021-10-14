HTC’s lightweight Vive Flow is a VR headset you can take anywhere

HTC today announced the Vive Flow, its smallest and lightest VR headset yet. While the reflective lenses on the outside make it seem like this may be an AR headset — one that lets you see the outside world — this is strictly a VR affair. The $499 device tethers to an external power source and is more focused on lightweight immersive experiences than the high-end gaming VR headsets are normally used for. HTC says the Vive flow is “taking technology in a new direction, focusing not on what we do, but on how we feel.” To this end, the…



