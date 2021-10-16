This Linux and Git training can be a big step in your web development career

TLDR: The Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle offers insight into the open-source operating system, even if you’ve never touched a line of Linux code before. Everybody knows about Windows and MacOS. But everybody doesn’t know serious computing. While those operating systems may run all the personal PCs you see, the world’s most powerful computers run on the operating system real experts swear by: Linux. In fact, in a check of the world’s 500 fastest supercomputers, each and every one of the most primed and masterfully equipped computers running today run on the Linux operating system. You can learn everything…



This story continues at The Next Web